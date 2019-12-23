City of Cleveland supporting police officer battling cancer

Note: On Sunday, reporter Jorge Ramos Pantoja reported on the cancer battle Cleveland Police Officer David Muñiz is currently going through. The story touches on some Muñiz’s most memorable heroic acts.
Unfortunately, the headline assigned to this story by a co-worker was not representative of the career Officer Muniz has had, nor was it sensitive to his current fight. We are reviewing this matter internally.
We regret this mistake and apologize to David Muñiz’s friends and family, to our viewers and readers, to Jorge, to officer Muñiz’s many, many brothers and sisters in law enforcement and most importantly to David Muniz himself. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and those close to him during this difficult time.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For over 15 years, during his career, officer David Muñiz has made national headlines multiple times while working for his community.
Today David’s son, Ryan, tells us how a regular workday for his dad changed their life.
“My dad was on a call where someone was threatening people with a gun and when they got there he was trying to commit suicide by cop and while trying to talk him down he shot my dad in the chest in his bulletproof vest…” said Ryan Muñiz. “They had to do x-rays to make sure there was no damage and after doing the x-rays they found cancer in the lymph nodes."
An incident that captured national attention: Some people calling Muñiz a hero for refusing to shoot that man, even when he had fired a gun against him. An incident that could have cost him his life, ended up being also an event that gave him another chance.
For months, with chemo treatments, David won the first battle. Now the cancer is back and together they are ready to beat it once again
“My dad won’t be able to work for six months and this is his second time going through cancer and chemo,” said Ryan.
Because of the financial stress this situation can cause, Ryan is now asking the community to join their battle with a GoFundMe fundraiser. To those who made their contribution, Ryan and his family are thankful.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.