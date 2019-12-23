1 man killed, 2nd victim and firefighter hospitalized from blaze at house on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department said one person died during a house fire on the city’s West side early Monday morning.
Crews were initially searching for a man who was trapped inside the burning home on Doris Road, but the Cleveland Fire Department later confirmed that the fire turned fatal.
The medical examiner was requested to the scene to recover the body, and later identify the male victim.
A second resident jumped from the second floor of the house and was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital. Her injuries are primarily related to the fall, according to Cleveland Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mike Norman.
A firefighter was also taken for treatment to a shoulder injury sustained while battling the burn.
Lt. Norman said firefighters dealt with cluttered conditions in the home, making it more challenging to extinguish the flames.
Heavy smoke and fire was seen billowing from the home, but it was deemed under control by approximately 10:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A spokesperson with the fire department said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
