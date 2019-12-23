Cleveland Police investigating shooting death on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting death that took place on Sunday, Dec. 22.
According to Cleveland Police, they responded to a shooting at 7:15 p.m. on the 12000 block of Auburndale Avenue in Cleveland.
Police say when they entered the home they found two gunshot wound victims.
One 39-year-old male died with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
A 60-year-old man was sent to University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs.
Per Police:
On scene, it was learned that multiple black males wearing ski masks entered the residence and shot the victims. The suspects fled the scene.
Members of the homicide unit along with the CCMEO responded to the scene for investigation.
No arrests have been made.
