Cuyahoga County property tax bills mailed to residents; here’s how and when to pay

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 230,000 Cuyahoga County residents will soon receive their property tax bills.
The county’s treasury department announced on Monday that the bills have been mailed out.
The last day for Cuyahoga County residents to pay without penalty is Jan. 23, 2020 by 7 p.m.
A 10 percent penalty will be assessed for payments made past due.
Here are several methods to submit payments:
- By mail with parcel number written on check
- Cuyahoga County Treasurer, P.O. Box 94404, Cleveland, OH 44101
- Pay online via e-check or credit card
- Enroll in automatic monthly disbursements
- Pay by phone at 1-800-2PAYTAX (Cuyahoga County code is 4501)
- Make a payment in person at the Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters
- 2079 East 9th Street, Cleveland, OH 44115
- Key Bank branches in Cuyahoga County accept payments
- Pay at automobile title branches in Mayfield Heights, Parma, and North Olmsted
The money paid benefits education, police and fire departments, libraries, and other county services.
