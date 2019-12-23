Faster cell service arrives as Verizon launches 5G Ultra Wideband in parts of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christmas has come early for some cellphone users.
Verizon announced on Monday that 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available in certain Cleveland neighborhoods, which include the downtown areas, Clark-Fulton, West Boulevard.
The wireless service is also now accessible near landmarks like Progressive Field, the Great Lakes Science Center, and FirstEnergy Stadium.
“We said we would lead in 5G and we are,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. “We have turned on 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in 31 cities, 15 NFL stadiums, and four indoor arenas. And this is just the beginning.”
“The city of Cleveland has created and continues to create an environment for investment, economic growth, prosperity and quality of life for residents,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. “Access to new technologies such as 5G is one of the ways we can position Cleveland for the future and help eliminate inequities and disparities.”
Construction of Verizon’s 5G cell facilities started in the summer with newly-installed utility poles.
The technology gives Cleveland residents with a 5G-enabled device faster wireless speeds and high definition video calling. It’s expected to be between 10 to 40 times faster than it is currently.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.