Investigation underway after West Geauga students shared inappropriate images with others in boy’s basketball program, says superintendent

West Geauga High School boys basketball coaches placed on "assigned to home;" students dealt with as investigation continues as student(s) within the program shared inappropriate images to other boys in the program (Source: http://www.westg.org/westgeaugahighschool_home.aspx)
By Simon Hannig | December 22, 2019 at 5:47 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 9:54 PM

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A student or students from the West Geauga High School boys basketball program shared electronically, inappropriate images with other boys in the program, according to schools superintendent.

West Geauga Local Schools superintendent Rich Markwardt confirmed to 19 News coaches at the high school boys basketball program have been “assigned to home,” as an investigation is underway.

It is not known which coaches have been “assigned to home” as of now.

Markwardt said the incident was first reported to the administration on Dec. 16.

The boys who are involved in the incident have been dealt with according to the student code of conduct at the high school, Markwardt said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Recently, an inappropriate image was shared electronically by a student or students in the high school boys basketball program with some of the other boys in the program. The students known to have been involved have been dealt with in accordance with the WGHS student code of conduct. The coaches have been assigned to home while the district concludes its investigation of how and when the matter was known to school personnel. The incident was first made known to the administration on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Any further comments by school officials at this time would be premature and unfair to our players and coaches.
West Geauga Local Schools superintendent Rich Markwardt

