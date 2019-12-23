Investigation underway after West Geauga students shared inappropriate images with others in boy’s basketball program, says superintendent

Recently, an inappropriate image was shared electronically by a student or students in the high school boys basketball program with some of the other boys in the program. The students known to have been involved have been dealt with in accordance with the WGHS student code of conduct. The coaches have been assigned to home while the district concludes its investigation of how and when the matter was known to school personnel. The incident was first made known to the administration on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Any further comments by school officials at this time would be premature and unfair to our players and coaches.

West Geauga Local Schools superintendent Rich Markwardt