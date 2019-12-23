Investigation underway after West Geauga students shared inappropriate images with others in boy’s basketball program, says superintendent

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A student or students from the West Geauga High School boys basketball program shared electronically, inappropriate images with other boys in the program, according to schools superintendent.
West Geauga Local Schools superintendent Rich Markwardt confirmed to 19 News coaches at the high school boys basketball program have been “assigned to home,” as an investigation is underway.
It is not known which coaches have been “assigned to home” as of now.
Markwardt said the incident was first reported to the administration on Dec. 16.
The boys who are involved in the incident have been dealt with according to the student code of conduct at the high school, Markwardt said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.