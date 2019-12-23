Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

PROSECUTOR PLEADS GUILTY
Calls increase for prosecutor to resign after guilty plea
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor and the state's attorney general are taking steps to see whether a prosecutor who entered a guilty plea this month can be removed from office. This all comes after a plea deal allowed the prosecutor in Sandusky County to stay on the job until next summer despite his guilty plea amid an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment. According to five complaints made by former or current employees, prosecutor Tim Braun created a hostile work environment and crossed the line with women at work. Braun pleaded guilty to negligent assault in a deal that spares him jail time. He has not commented publicly.
Man accused of killing family will get interpreter in court
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The court case of a man accused of killing his wife and three other family members in Ohio must start over with an interpreter provided for him. A Butler County judge set another arraignment for Monday for Gurpreet Singh. Singh has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the April 28 fatal shootings of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester. The judge scheduled another arraignment after Singh's attorneys questioned whether a language barrier prevents him from understanding court proceedings. The judge says an interpreter fluent in Punjabi must attend all hearings for the native from India.
Hunter rescued after 30-foot drop into abandoned well shaft
POTTERY ADDITION, Ohio (AP) — Rescuers in Ohio say it's fortunate a hunter had his cell phone with him when he fell 30 feet into an abandoned well shaft. The Herald-Star reports that Frank Dawson was able to dial 911 after he fell into the shaft Saturday night in eastern Ohio. Rob Herrington is leader of the Jefferson County Urban Search and Rescue Team. He says hypothermia would have set in quickly for Dawson, who was trapped up to his waist in cold water. Dawson said he was hunting in woods when he fell down the grass-covered hole. The rescue took about 25 minutes.
Tax dollars from 2 gas pipelines may be less than expected
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Developers of two new natural gas pipelines in Ohio want to reduce their valuation. That would short schools and townships of millions in anticipated tax dollars. Owners of the Rover and NEXUS pipeline systems filed requests with the Ohio Department of Taxation this month to lower the value of their pipelines by 30% to 50% in many places. Valuations are what auditors use as a basis for calculating property taxes. Communities counting on the tax windfall say they're in a tough spot. The companies say the appeals were justified based on market conditions and that initial valuations were inflated.
Group announces plans to open Jeep museum in Toledo in 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A museum devoted the Jeep is expected to open in Toledo in 2022. The Jeep Experience museum will have interactive exhibits, and the team behind it plans to model the facility around the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The group anticipates about 250,000 visitors a year and believes it will attract international tourism. The project is expected to cost $40 million. Various Jeep models have been manufactured in Toledo since the 1940s. A model of the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Gladiator are currently made at Toledo's Fiat Chrysler plant.
Online classes keep football players out of academic fray
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some players at the highest level of college football almost never step inside a classroom because they take their coursework online. Players like it because it gives them flexibility to juggle classes and their heavy football schedules. But some administrators say it keeps players from integrating into the campus community. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow says he hasn't been to certain areas of the LSU campus because he takes his graduate courses online. Ohio State's Justin Fields says online courses allow him to spend most of his time going between his apartment and the football facility.
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
Ohio appeals court overturns part of ban on homeless camps
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has overturned part of a judge's ban on homeless camps throughout the county that includes Cincinnati. The First District Court of Appeals on Friday issued a ruling saying a ban on homeless camps on public property in Hamilton County is legal but cannot apply to entities seeking to host encampments on private property. Judge Robert Ruehlman placed a blanket ban on camps throughout Hamilton County in August 2018. The ACLU of Ohio then sued on behalf of a church seeking to allow a camp on its 4-acre property in Cincinnati.
AP source: Indians, 2B Hernandez agree on 1-year contract
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent second baseman Cesar Hernandez has agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Cleveland Indians. Hernandez spent the past seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He must past a physical this week before the deal is announced. ESPN was first to report the agreement. The Indians were in the market for a second baseman after not picking up veteran Jason Kipnis' contract option for 2020.
U.S. Air Force Museum adding some evening hours in 2020
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Ohio is adding evening visiting hours in 2020. Officials say the extended schedule once a month will give busy families more options to see and experience the museum's exhibits. The museum is open daily 9-5, but will remain open until 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Visitors on select evenings will get up-close looks at different vintage aircraft with volunteer experts on hand to discuss and answer questions. The museum near Dayton hosts some 800,000 visitors annually, offering more than 350 aerospace vehicles and thousands of artifacts.