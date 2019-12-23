Bond set at $8,000 for Ashtabula-area mail carrier accused of selling crack cocaine from postal vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mail carrier under arrest for allegedly selling crack cocaine from her work vehicle was in court Monday morning.
The court hearing for 52-year-old Darcy Spangler for four felonious counts of trafficking drugs was held at Ashtabula Municipal Court.
During the appearance, the judge set bond at $8,000 for Spangler. Her case has been bound over to a county grand jury.
Investigators allege that Spangler sold drugs from her mail truck along her route throughout Ashtabula County.
A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General provided a statement regarding the accusations and arrest involving Spangler.
Spangler is currently considered to be in a non-work status while her criminal proceedings continue.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.