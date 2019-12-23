Bond set at $8,000 for Ashtabula-area mail carrier accused of selling crack cocaine from postal vehicle

Darcy Spangler at her preliminary hearing (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | December 23, 2019 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 11:45 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mail carrier under arrest for allegedly selling crack cocaine from her work vehicle was in court Monday morning.

The court hearing for 52-year-old Darcy Spangler for four felonious counts of trafficking drugs was held at Ashtabula Municipal Court.

During the appearance, the judge set bond at $8,000 for Spangler. Her case has been bound over to a county grand jury.

Investigators allege that Spangler sold drugs from her mail truck along her route throughout Ashtabula County.

A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General provided a statement regarding the accusations and arrest involving Spangler.

“The vast majority of the U.S. Postal Service’s 630,000 employees are hard-working, trust worthy individuals, working around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail. Unfortunately, a few of them decide to abuse that trust and engage in criminal activity. When they do, special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General will work with our law enforcement partners, such as the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, in identifying and investigating those employees, and seek their prosecution and removal from the Postal Service. To report criminal activity by postal employees, contact our hotline at www.uspsoig.gov or 888-USPS-OIG.”
U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent Scott Balfour

Spangler is currently considered to be in a non-work status while her criminal proceedings continue.

