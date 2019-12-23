Man accused of killing a Vietnam Veteran in Maple Heights indicted by the Grand Jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a killing a Vietnam Veteran at the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat in Maple Heights has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Carl Sanders was indicted on several charges; including, aggravated murder, felonious assault and attempted murder.
Maple Heights police said the victim, David Brown, 73, worked at the laundromat.
On Dec. 2, Brown was allegedly trying to stop Sanders from assaulting women at the laundromat, when Sanders shot him twice.
Brown died at the scene.
Police arrested Sanders later that morning.
Sanders is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Dec. 26.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.