A mild weather Christmas for Northeast Ohio but here is where you can find snow for the holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Bing Crosby didn’t say he was dreaming of a warm Christmas, but that’s what Northeast Ohio will have this year.
The 19 First Alert Weather forecast is calling for a high of 54 on Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) that is nowhere near a record for Cleveland.
“The highest maximum temperature on Christmas Day was 66 degrees in 1982,” according to Meteorologist Alexa Maines with the National Weather Service.
On the flip side of that, the coldest ever Christmas in Cleveland was just a year later in 1983, when the high was 1 degree and the low was -10.
Before you think this year’s weather for the holiday week is a fluke, it happens more often than you might think according to the NWS.
“Most years temperatures have been below 50 degrees on Christmas Day, but 11.5% of Christmas Days since 1871 have seen highs of 50 degrees or higher," Mainer said.
Northeast Ohio has seen a handful of warm stretches over the holiday week:
- 2015-seven day stretch of high temperatures of 50 degrees or higher between 12/21 and 12/27
- 2013-three days of high temperatures of 50 degrees or higher between 12/20 and 12/22
- 2006-four days of high temperatures of 45 degrees or higher between 12/20 and 12/23
If you’re the kind person who needs snow on Christmas you better start driving because a forecasted measurable snowfall is nowhere near Cleveland.
The record for snow on Christmas Eve was set in 1980 when Cleveland got five inches of fresh powder.
On Christmas day in 2002, Cleveland got 10.2 inches of new snow and that was a record.
“A shallow snowpack exists across northwest Pennsylvania and far western New York, but most of this will likely melt before Christmas,” Maines said. “The best bet for snow on the ground would be in the Adirondack Mountains to the west of Lake Ontario in New York and in the higher elevations of northern New England.”
If your holiday is only made perfect by actual flakes in the air, and not snowpack, you’ll have to travel even further.
The NWS has an interactive map forecasting areas of the country that are likely to get one inch of snow or more in a 24-hour period and the only region of the country that fits that for Christmas, are the Rocky Mountains.
