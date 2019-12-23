Northeast Ohio weather: Don’t waste time waxing your toboggan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Don’t waste valuable holiday time waxing your toboggan if you’re planning to stay in town.
We won’t be breaking any records but temperatures will remain unseasonably mild through the final weekend of 2019.
With clouds on the increase tonight and patchy fog developing before daybreak, we'll see lows bottom out in the low 30s.
Morning clouds on Tuesday will begin to retreat leaving us with partly sunny skies by afternoon and highs in the mid 40s.
Clouds will begin to thicken on the night before Christmas as lows slip into the mid 30s by daybreak.
(The fat man in the red suit may need the caribou with the glowing protuberance to help navigate his vehicle.)
Skies become partly sunny again on Christmas Day as the mercury climbs into the low and mid 50s.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.