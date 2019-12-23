Ohio regulators issue recall for 2 medical marijuana strains due to improper testing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program issued a mandatory recall for two products.
According to state officials, “Purple Bomb” and “The Organic Strawberry University” is recalled because the medical marijuana flowers were not properly tested for “heavy metals, water activity, microbials, mycotoxins, or foreign matter.” The products were also erroneously packaged and sold to dispensaries.
The affected medical marijuana was sold at the following dispensaries:
- Rise Lorain
- The Forest Sandusky
- Rise Toledo
Patients can return the recalled medical marijuana to the dispensary where it was purchased.
No reports of reactions have been reported by patients using Purple Bomb or The Organic Strawberry University."
