Ohio State Highway Patrol in Ashtabula County investigating a one-car fatal crash that claimed the life of a juvenile, and injuring an 18-year-old man

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post in Ashtabula County are investigating a one-car crash that happened on Dec. 21st that took the life of a juvenile.
An 18-year-old man also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to University Hospital Geauga police said.
Police said 19-year-old Vernon Hershberger was traveling eastbound on Huntley Road, which is near Wiswell Road in his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. He was the driver.
Hershberger went off the left side of the road, where he struck a ditch, where he overturned partially and ejecting one person out of the car, police said.
Police said Hershberger was transported from the scene to University Hospital Geauga by South Central Ambulance District with non-life threatening injuries.
There were eight passengers in the car, which included four juveniles police said.
Hershberger, and the other eight people in the car were not wearing seat belts police said.
Police said alcohol or drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash.
Windsor Township Fire and EMS, South Central Ambulance District, and OSHP Crash Reconstruction all responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
