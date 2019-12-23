One Christmas wish: Mayfield Heights man keeps the faith as search for kidney donor continues

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - J Carl Singleton has one wish this Christmas season.
“I need a kidney," he said.
The 47-year-old man was diagnosed with kidney failure back in April 2014, and has been going to dialysis three times a week, for almost six years .
“It’s been tough but my faith in God has really kept me strong,” said Singleton.
But the need is great and his case is rare. He’s been searching for a kidney for more than five years.
“The situation is I am O-positive, which means we can share blood with anyone but we can only receive from our own,” said Singleton.
His friends and family at Imani Church have kept him lifted and support him. They’ve been wearing T-shirts everywhere to raise awareness.
“I know what it’s like to live with a chronic illness and I know it’s very easy to feel sorry for yourself, but he doesn’t take time to feel sorry, he does his assignments and that’s why it’s so important to help him," said Carrie Hudson, Associate Minister, of Imani United Church of Christ.
He tells 19 News he’s come close to finding a match but it hasn’t happened just yet. He believes a donor is out there and willing.
If you’d like to help Elder Singleton, please contact University Hospitals Transplant Institute by phone at 216-983-5138 or online at UH Donor Screen.
