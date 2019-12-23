Police donate enough money for Oberlin man to buy first car

Oberlin police gift car to resident (Source: Oberlin police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | December 23, 2019 at 12:27 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 12:27 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police just made a man’s Christmas a little more merrier.

Philip Hughes is an Oberlin resident who regularly walks, no matter the weather conditions, along State Route 58 to his Walmart workplace, according to police.

Hughes recently acquired his driver’s license. But what good is a license without a car?

So, several officers and members of the Oberlin Police Department compiled enough money to purchase Hughes’ first car. He was just give the keys to the car last week.

“Not surprised at the love these guys have for the community,” one person shared on Facebook about the Oberlin department.

This is Philip Hughes. Philip lives here in Oberlin and walks up and down State Route 58 to Walmart Oberlin where he is...

Posted by Oberlin Police Department on Sunday, December 22, 2019

