Police donate enough money for Oberlin man to buy first car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police just made a man’s Christmas a little more merrier.
Philip Hughes is an Oberlin resident who regularly walks, no matter the weather conditions, along State Route 58 to his Walmart workplace, according to police.
Hughes recently acquired his driver’s license. But what good is a license without a car?
So, several officers and members of the Oberlin Police Department compiled enough money to purchase Hughes’ first car. He was just give the keys to the car last week.
“Not surprised at the love these guys have for the community,” one person shared on Facebook about the Oberlin department.
