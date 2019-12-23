Police: Woman, 77, falls to ground after thieves snatch her purse in Walmart

*Update* Officers from the Rockwall Police Department received information that the suspects were using the victim's credit cards near Broadway in Garland. RPD officers responded to that area to see if they could locate the suspects. A member of the RPD K9 unit spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on them. The vehicle fled from the officer and a short pursuit ensued. The suspects ultimately pulled over and were taken into custody without incident. Excellent police work! CAPTURED!! Thank you everyone! 🚨 Robbery Alert 🚨 Approximately 30 minutes ago, a robbery occurred at the Neighborhood Walmart, 850 W Rusk. The Rockwall Police Department is seeking any information regarding these two suspects in the video. They are believed to have left the scene in a gray Ford Escort/Fusion. Please contact 972-771-7724 with any information that you may have. If we obtain more information we will share it.