Port Clinton community organizes search party for missing 13-year-old boy

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton Police are asking for help in looking for a missing child.
13-year-old Harley Dilly was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 22.
He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored coat.
According to police, the officers were checking leads and continuing to search for Harley through the night.
A search party is set to take place around 10 a.m. on Monday. Those wishing to assist are to be at City Park.
Sergeant Nate Edmonds (Port Clinton Police Department) will be there on behalf of the department to answer questions and assist with the search.
