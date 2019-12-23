President Trump to visit northern Ohio for first campaign rally in 2020

President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Source: Andrew Harnik)
By Chris Anderson | December 23, 2019 at 1:12 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 1:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first campaign rally of 2020 in Ohio.

The president’s campaign website shows the event is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Huntington Center in Toledo.

During the 2016 president election, Trump won Ohio by a margin of 8 percentage points.

The House voted last week to impeach President Trump for abuse of power in his dealing with Ukraine. It’s unclear at this time when the Senate impeachment trial will begin.

