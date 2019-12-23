Rumors of attempted kidnapping at shopping area debunked by Stow Police

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Rumors recently spread on social media that several women were attacked, and almost kidnapped, in a Stow shopping area.
The alarm and speculation was stamped out on Monday when Stow Police Chief Jeffrey Film issued the following statement:
"A recent social media post stated that several women were attacked and almost kidnapped at one of our shopping areas.
We have not had any women reporting that they were attacked or assaulted. We have had a few calls on suspicious persons that we have investigated.
We strongly encourage everyone to call the police if they observe suspicious behavior. Do not wait until you get home. If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.
As we do every holiday season, we have increased our patrol efforts in the shopping centers. I wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas."
