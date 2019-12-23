Shots fired into 3 Akron homes this weekend; 3 kids were inside 1 home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said three homes were shot into since Friday, Dec. 20.
The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of McKinley Avenue.
Five people were inside the home at the time of the shooting; including, three children.
Nobody was injured, but police saw bullet holes in the siding, door and windows.
The second incident was around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Chittenden Street.
The 36-year-old homeowner saw the damage when she returned home.
And, Akron police said the third home was in the 800 block of Boulevard Street.
Officers said numerous bullets struck the home around 11 p.m. Saturday; however, nobody was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.