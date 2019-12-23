Sunny Side Up: Young children ordering Christmas gifts right from from Alexa

FILE- In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo a UPS driver prepares to deliver packages. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Source: Patrick Semansky)
December 23, 2019

Our big talker today is on Christmas shopping, but not the kind you would expect.

Packages are popping up on doorsteps across the country because kids are ordering their gifts right from Alexa.

Our question of the day: At what age should technology be introduced to young children?

Join Damon and Jamie as they discuss that and more on Sunny Side Up.

