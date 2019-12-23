University Heights Police searching for woman who stabbed a 23-year-old woman, and set the apartment on fire, the victim is in stable condition

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights Police said they are looking for Elvia Ibanez, who stabbed a 23-year-old woman who she knew, and set the apartment on fire, and is on the loose, and is wanted on multiple charges.
Police said Ibanez went to Huntington Green Apartments to do these crimes. When she set the apartment on fire, that caused the fire alarm to go off, and that is when the suspect left the scene.
Police said the victim is currently in stable condition.
It was during the investigation that revealed Ibanez as the suspect.
This happened on Dec. 20th.
Ibanez is wanted for multiple charges, which include attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping police said.
Police said warrants have been made out for her arrest.
University Heights Police is currently working with local, county, state and federal officials to locate her.
Police said if you know where she is, please call University Heights Police at (216) 932-1800.
