Woman seriously injured in a one-car crash in Oxford Township, crash is currently under investigation

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Sandusky Post are investigating a one-car crash in Erie County that seriously injured one woman.
Police have identified Lesa M. Macadam of Mansfield as the driver who sustained incapacitating injuries. She was driving on State Route 113, east of State Route 99.
Macadam drove off the left side of the roadway, where she struck a ditch, and then re-entered the roadway, police said. She continued off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch on that side of the road, and then overturned several times before coming to a rest a farm field.
She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
Macadam was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by LifeFlight police said.
Police said the crash is under investigation, and at this time, alcohol and/or drugs appear to be factors in the crash.
Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Groton Township Fire Department, LifeFlight, North Central EMS, Huron River Joint Fire District and Sandusky Towing all assisted on the scene.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.