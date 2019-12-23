15-year-old suspected carjacker accused of killing 13-year-old girl in East Cleveland, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl was killed Friday afternoon when a high-speed chase came to a crashing halt in East Cleveland.
The pursuit started in Cleveland after an armed 15-year-old boy carjacked a woman at the Target located at West 117th Street, and it ended with the fatal crash at Euclid and Lakefront avenues, according to Cleveland Police.
An off-duty Cleveland officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the suspect on I-90 east, and a second district supervisor engaged in the pursuit.
Euclid Avenue, between Eddy Road and Holyoke Avenue, is closed and debris from the crash is scattered across the street.
At least two people were taken to University Hospitals, and the suspect was arrested on scene.
The minor was responsible for the girl’s death, police said.
The East Cleveland City School District identified the victim as 6th grade Superior Elementary School student Tamia Chappman.
