Akron homicide detectives trying to track down shooter suspected of killing 20-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect in a deadly shooting is still on the run, according to Akron police.
The 20-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital just before 8 p.m. on Monday after initially being dropped off at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls.
Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.
The victim’s name will be released after his family has been notified. An autopsy with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducted.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about a shooting on Monday evening is urged to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.
