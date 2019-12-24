As another West Side Market vendor shutters, city announces 2020 plans for Cleveland landmark

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In less than a month, two vendors at the West Side Market announced plans to leave by the end of 2019.
The recent closures have some business owners and customers questioning the future of the historic staple, but the city of Cleveland announced on Tuesday its 2020 goals to ensure stability.
“As we look forward to 2020, the city of Cleveland does not take lightly its important role as the West Side Market’s owner and operator,” said Darnell Brown, the city’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are committed to preserving this iconic landmark for future generations and look forward to working with our valued tenants to meet our goals.”
The city of Cleveland outline strategic goals for 2020, which are as follows:
- Assess online and delivery platforms to fulfill customer orders
- Incorporate and respond to the public’s survey responses to expand WSM’s social capacity
- Plan for underutilized second floor spaces for new educational, entrepreneurial and social purposes
- Diversify tenants and products at the WSM
- Expand vision for arcade pavilion to diversify product and develop seating options
- Improve relationships with tenants through the tenants board
- Strengthen safety and security plans
- Improve WSM linkages and accessibility with wayfinding signage
- Integrate cost-effective means for vendors and Market to be more environmentally friendly
- Collaborate on innovative ways to attract new customers and improve customer retention
- Design and complete planned capital improvements
- Create an informative customer concierge area for pick-up orders and deliveries
- Develop comprehensive WSM programming plan
- Create new revenue streams via trademarked merchandise, room rentals, events
- Build a retail incubator program to attract and support new small businesses
City officials said it is vital for both Cleveland and the West Side Market tenants to work together to achieve future success.
“In executing our goals, we are committed to strengthening our relationships with you, our existing partners, as well as building new relationships," said West Side Market manager Felicia Hall in a memo sent to tenants on Tuesday. “It will take time and collective efforts from the city of Cleveland and our partners to transform WSM.”
Turczyk’s Meats said the city and rising costs forced them from the West Side Market in the beginning of December.
A second vendor, Sebastian Meats, confirmed to 19 News that their last day of business will be Dec. 31.
The West Side Market was built more than 107 years ago.
A facility assessment report provided to 19 News show that repairs are needed to water leaks in the main building, faulty electrical work and a damaged roof deck.
Approximately $5 million from Cleveland over the next several years has been dedicated to planned work at the West Side Market, according to the market manager.
