$50,000 bond for Cleveland woman accused of killing grandma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing her grandma, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday.
Cleveland police said Antoinette Craig shot Sarah Craig, 64, at a home in the 4300 block of E. 119th around 10 p.m. on Dec. 8.
According to police, Sarah had been shot in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Antoinette claims the shooting was accidental.
She is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and having weapons under disability.
Antoinette is being held on a $50,000 bond.
