Cavs hold off Hawks, win 3rd straight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Collin Sexton scored a team-high 25 points, and Darius Garland added 21, as the Cavaliers built up a big lead on the Atlanta Hawks and then held on for a 121-118 win at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday night.
The win, their third straight (all at home), came just hours after the team traded away one of their top scorers, Jordan Clarkson, sending the guard to the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Dante Exum and two future second-round picks.
But offense wasn’t an issue for the Cavs on this night. They scored 42 in the opening quarter, shot 50% from the field, and at one point led by 14.
Trae Young led the Hawks with a game-high 30 points, and had the final shot at the buzzer to tie, but couldn’t make it fall.
The Cavaliers will be off through Christmas before heading to Boston for a Friday night showdown.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.