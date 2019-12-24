Children airlifted to hospital after falling through icy pond in Wayne County

DALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were pulled from a farm pond after falling through the ice around 11 a.m. Sunday near Dalton, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department reports.
When deputies converged at the scene, a 56-year-old man and two children, ages 4 and 6, had been pulled out of the water by volunteer firefighters.
They were all taken to Orville Hospital, and the children were then airlifted to Akron Children’s Hospital.
The 4-year-old was listed in very serious condition.
