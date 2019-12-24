Children airlifted to hospital after falling through icy pond in Wayne County

A man and two kids, ages 4 and 6, were rescued by volunteer firefighters.

The rescue unfolded in Dalton, Ohio Sunday morning. (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By John Deike | December 23, 2019 at 10:12 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 10:17 PM

DALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were pulled from a farm pond after falling through the ice around 11 a.m. Sunday near Dalton, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department reports.

When deputies converged at the scene, a 56-year-old man and two children, ages 4 and 6, had been pulled out of the water by volunteer firefighters.

They were all taken to Orville Hospital, and the children were then airlifted to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The 4-year-old was listed in very serious condition.

