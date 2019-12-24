Cleveland police investigating overnight shootings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating three separate shootings in the Cleveland area. One person is dead.
The first incident happened inside a home in the 3400 block of West 49th Street at 11 p.m. Police said two people were shot and rushed to the hospital. A 44-year-old man died at the hospital, according to police.
The second shooting on Martin Luther King Drive and Forest Avenue occurred at 1 a.m. Someone fired multiple shots into a home, police said.
The other shooting Cleveland police are investigating is in the Slavic Village area. Police said a house on East 65th and Hosmer Avenue was shot up but no one was hit.
