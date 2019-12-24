First Alert Forecast: Dense fog advisory in effect for Christmas Eve morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Areas of Northeast Ohio are waking up to dense fog this morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place for Medina, Wayne, Holmes, Ashland, Richland, and Crawford County through 10 AM. Some areas will be down to less than a quarter of a mile of visibility.
Temperatures below freezing could cause some freezing fog develop, especially on elevated surfaces. Watch for slick spots on the roads, especially south of Cleveland.
Clouds move in along a front dropping in from the north today. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.
Christmas Day is still looking dry and mild. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.
