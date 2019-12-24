Group announces plans to open Jeep museum in Toledo in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A museum devoted the Jeep is expected to open in Toledo in 2022.
The Jeep Experience museum will have interactive exhibits, and the team behind it plans to model the facility around the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The group anticipates about 250,000 visitors a year and believes it will attract international tourism.
The project is expected to cost $40 million.
Various Jeep models have been manufactured in Toledo since the 1940s.
A model of the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Gladiator are currently made at Toledo’s Fiat Chrysler plant.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.