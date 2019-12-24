Group knits ugly Christmas sweaters for NICU babies at Northeast Ohio hospitals (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Babies adorned in ugly Christmas sweaters are showing their holiday spirit at several Northeast Ohio hospitals.
The Loose Knit Group of Mahoning Valley weaved sweaters for newborn patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the Akron Children’s Hospital Beeghly Campus in Boardman.
The knitting group creates hats, sweaters, and blankets each year for the tiny patients within the Akron Children’s Hospital system.
