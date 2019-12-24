Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored late in the third period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Islanders 3-2 for their fifth straight victory. The defenseman swiped a backhand past goalie Thomas Greiss at 16:31 for his fourth goal of the season. Columbus improved to 6-0-2 in its last eight games as Joonas Korpisalo made 35 saves for the win. Kevin Stenlund and Nathan Gerbe also scored for the injury-depleted Blue Jackets. Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — These are tough times for Browns coach Freddie Kitchens. His future is in serious doubt after the Browns were eliminated from the playoffs with a 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Kitchens has not asked for any assurances he'll be back next season and doesn't plan to. The Browns have been perhaps the league's most underachieving team this season, falling well short of the playoffs despite a talented roster. Cleveland hasn't had a winning season since 2007 or made the playoffs since 2002. And now the franchise could be on the verge of another coaching change.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The one-win Bengals have secured the top pick in next year's draft. All that's left is a send-off for the quarterback who had a hand in their best _ and most frustrating _ moments in the past decade. Andy Dalton gets to wrap up his career as the Bengals' franchise quarterback on Sunday when Cincinnati hosts the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals are expected to take a quarterback in the draft and give Zac Taylor a chance to mold his offense heading into his second season as head coach.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade says the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to send guard Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks. Cleveland will get a pick in 2022 and one in 2023 in the deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet had the required conference call with the NBA to approve the swap. The deal came together shortly before the Jazz played in Miami and the Cavs hosted Atlanta. Clarkson has been coming off the bench in Cleveland.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Second-ranked Ohio State meets No. 22 West Virginia as one of two games on the week's AP Top 25 schedule matching a pair of ranked teams. The Buckeyes have already beaten Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky in nonconference play so far. They rank in the top 10 of KenPom's national offensive and defensive efficiency metrics. The schedule also includes an instate rivalry game between No. 3 Louisville and No. 19 Kentucky. Gonzaga is off this week after becoming the sixth different team to reach No. 1 in the AP men's college basketball poll this season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 25 points, rookie Darius Garland had 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late Atlanta comeback for a 121-118 win. Trae Young scored 30 points, but his 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the closing seconds hit off the front of the rim and sent Atlanta to its eighth straight defeat. Kevin Love had 20 points for Cleveland, which has won three straight for the first time since taking five in a row streak from March 28 to April 5, 2018.