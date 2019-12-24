‘I think it’s coming!’: Massillon dad delivers baby in family kitchen

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon dad had no choice but to help deliver his fourth child, who decided to arrive early.
Baby Lillian was born on Dec. 19, 11 days early, on the steps in her kitchen.
“My wife just sat down and said, ‘I think it’s coming,’ ” according to David Amstutz.
He said the 911 dispatcher helped keep him calm. “She was getting somebody to help me, and the time that she was able to get somebody she was already in my hands and it was awesome,” said Amstutz.
His wife, Mandy, says he did awesome. “By the time my water had broke, it was minutes. There was no waiting. She was not waiting. She wanted to be here now.”
David said his advice to any dads put in this position is to pay attention to previous births. If you’re a first time dad, listen closely to the dispatcher on the phone.
