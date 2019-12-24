Home and storefront go up in flames on Denison Avenue in Cleveland (video)

Home and storefront go up in flames on Denison Avenue in Cleveland (video)
Smoke billows from a home and storefront on Denison Avenue, near West 97th Street. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | December 23, 2019 at 7:36 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 8:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Smoke billowed and water rained down as Cleveland firefighters battled a large blaze on the city’s West Side.

Cleveland firefighters are battling a blaze in the 9700 block of Denison Avenue. There are no known injuries at this time. Denison is shut down in both directions at West 97th. https://bit.ly/2Qc1WFT

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, December 23, 2019

The storefront and home, which is located in the 9700 block of Denison Avenue, went up in flames at about 6:30 p.m.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters believe the home and business are vacant.

Denison is shut down in both directions at West 97th Street.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.