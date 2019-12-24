Home and storefront go up in flames on Denison Avenue in Cleveland (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Smoke billowed and water rained down as Cleveland firefighters battled a large blaze on the city’s West Side.
The storefront and home, which is located in the 9700 block of Denison Avenue, went up in flames at about 6:30 p.m.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters believe the home and business are vacant.
Denison is shut down in both directions at West 97th Street.
