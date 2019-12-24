Man killed, woman injured in shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who shot a man and a woman inside a home in the 3000 block of W. 49th Street Monday evening.
Cleveland police said the victims invited the suspect inside around 11:30 p.m. and shortly after they began arguing.
According to police, the suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the 44-year-old man in the chest and the 36-year-old woman in the leg.
After the shooting, the suspect ran from the home and remains on the loose.
Both victims were transported to MetroHealth Hospial, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was treated and released.
Their names have not been released.
Police do not have a description of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call them.
