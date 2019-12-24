Northeast Ohio business adopts 5 families for Christmas

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Employees of a local car dealership took money out of their own paychecks to adopt five families for Christmas.
The employees work at JDBNOW, a used car dealership with locations in Akron, Ashtabula, Canton, Mansfield and Wooster.
They raised over $1,185 dollars and were able to help a family in each of the those cities.
In Wooster, a single mother of five children, whose husband recently died, received presents for her entire family.
“They wanted to make sure that these families who are going through some hard times, were given the Christmas they deserve," said Gwen Boltz, Marketing Manger for JDBNOW.
