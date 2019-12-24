Police: Woman stole 75-year-old Richland County victim’s credit card, used it to buy $2,000 in gift cards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richland County are attempting to identify a woman accused in the credit card theft of a 75-year-old.
According to investigators in Ontario, the suspect took the credit card from a purse that was stolen from inside a vehicle at Ohio Health Wellness.
She then used the credit card to buy $2,000 in gift cards at Walmart and Target, Ontario police said.
Surveillance video shows the suspect getting into a gray Nissan Altima, believed to be a 20016 to 2018 model year.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can call police at 419-529-2115.
