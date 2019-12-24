Police: Woman stole 75-year-old Richland County victim’s credit card, used it to buy $2,000 in gift cards

Richland County theft suspect (Source: Ontario police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | December 24, 2019 at 11:50 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 11:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richland County are attempting to identify a woman accused in the credit card theft of a 75-year-old.

According to investigators in Ontario, the suspect took the credit card from a purse that was stolen from inside a vehicle at Ohio Health Wellness.

She then used the credit card to buy $2,000 in gift cards at Walmart and Target, Ontario police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect getting into a gray Nissan Altima, believed to be a 20016 to 2018 model year.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can call police at 419-529-2115.

