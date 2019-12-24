Stark County family hospitalized on Christmas Eve after fire claims home, pet dog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Instead of spending the holidays at home, one Stark County family is going through treatment to injuries from a devastating house fire.
Firefighters from several Stark County departments responded to the house fire on Deerwood Circle in Pike Township, which was reported just after 5 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Two children and two adults were able to escape from the house fire, but all four family members were rushed to Aultman Hospital for treatment.
Unfortunately, the family’s dog died as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The community has already stepped up in helping the family during the holidays. Anyone interested in donating during the Christmas season can call Jenny Palmer, of Canton Local Schools, at 330-309-7793 for more information.
