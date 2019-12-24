Stark County hero swoops into action, and helps save family of 4 during fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - This Christmas Eve got off to a bad start for a family of four living in Pike Township in Stark County.
Neighbor Troy Shortt was startled from his sleep around 5 a.m. He jumped into action, grabbed his ladder and helped save the lives of his four neighbors: husband and wife, Brent and Alicia Hough, and their two children, a 10-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy.
“He threw the kids out. They were unconscious. I laid the one down and started to give him CPR. He threw his daughter, and I laid her down. I helped him get out the window too and then we were both giving the kids CPR and they started breathing again,” Shortt said.
Thankfully the family made it out alive. The family's dog didn't. They buried it in their backyard today.
The early morning fire that forced this family out of their home is still under investigation.
