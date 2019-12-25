Another West Side Market vendor calls it quits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another vendor is calling it quits at the West Side Market.
Sebastian’s meats is just one of many long time vendors leaving the Cleveland icon this year.
At first glance Cleveland’s West Side Market appears to be as bustling and busy as ever, but if you take a closer look, you will notice some of the empty spaces.
"People are - it's very hard to make a living when there's no shoppers, and in addition to that, the rent went up,” said Narrin Noud Carlberg , owner of Narrin’s market.
Carlberg says it has gotten a lot harder for small business owners. Carlberg said her rent went up after the city raised the rent for vendors.
Turcyzk’s Meats pulled the plug on the market earlier this year.
"There's not enough traffic anymore,” said Mike Turczyk.
The vendor says there are a few things that could have kept him at the historic market.
“Definitely lowering the rent, having maintenance taken care of,” said Turcyzk. “I didn’t have electricity in my beef stand for over a year.”
On Christmas Eve, another vendor announced they are leaving, Sebastian’s Meats will bid the west side market farewell on New Year’s Eve.
The city said over the past six years it has made more than $5 million in capital improvements.
They said recent improvements include the installation of new boilers, new electrical systems, a new parking lot, roof repairs, new cooling systems and more.
"My question is, where? I haven't seen nothing,” said Turcyzk. “They fixed an elevator that been broken for over two years. I don't see five million dollars’ worth of improvements."
The city said they also have a list of goals for 2020 including expanding the second-floor spaces for new educational purposes and creating a concierge area for pick up orders and deliveries.
The city said they are also working to increase revenue by creating branded merchandise and holding events. They are also working on attracting new small business owners.
