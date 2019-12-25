Cleveland Jewish Heritage Museum opens Christmas Day to benefit area food banks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage doors opened Christmas Day to benefit area food banks including the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
The Museum’s Annual Christmas Day Can-Can invites guests to pay what you can, including canned food.
“Today is a Can-Can Day, which means you can donate what you can,” Maltz Museum’s Courtney Kreiger told 19 News. “We should be doing that all year.”
The museum, open to all, is currently featuring “Leonard Bernstein, The Power of Music.”
“All religions, all faiths, that’s what the museum is all about — sharing,” Krieger said.
Kreiger estimated more than 300 people would come through the museum on Christmas Day.
The Museum had a plethora of activities scheduled for Christmas Day including creating cards for UH Rainbow & Babies Hospital and new immigrants.
