Cleveland Police said man who has been missing since Tuesday returned home
Harold Hildebrecht (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Rachel Vadaj and Simon Hannig | December 25, 2019 at 9:21 AM EST - Updated December 25 at 7:01 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Man who has been missing since Christmas Eve. has returned home, Cleveland Police said.

Police said Harold Hildebrecht’s son reported him missing after his father did not return his calls and after checking multiple areas where he may have been several times.

The report stated Hildebrecht is 5′9″ tall, 150 lbs., has grey hair, blue eyes, glasses, and a goatee.

Hildebrecht was last seen wearing a green coat, flannel shirt, and jeans, according to the report.

