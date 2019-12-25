Cleveland Police searching for endangered 86-year-old man missing since Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said officers need the public’s help with finding an endangered 86-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.
Police said Harold Hildebrecht’s son reported him missing after his father did not return his calls and after checking multiple areas where he may have been several times.
According to police, Hildebrecht was last seen at home in the 1100 block of E. 174th Street, and is known to frequent Humphrey Park and Wildwood Park.
The report stated Hildebrecht is 5′9″ tall, 150 lbs., has grey hair, blue eyes, glasses, and a goatee.
Hildebrecht was last seen wearing a green coat, flannel shirt, and jeans, according to the report.
Call police if you see Hildebrecht or know where he may be.
