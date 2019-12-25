Community mourning loss of 13-year-old girl, now grieving loss of officer involved in the crash investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Loved ones are still mourning the loss of a 13-year-old girl killed in a crash following a police chase.
Now, the community is also grieving the loss of a police officer who was involved in the investigation.
Police said she took her own life the next day.
It’s unclear if the incident had anything to do with her death.
According to the police union president, Jeff Follmer, the officer was at the scene of the accident.
Follmer said the department is still reviewing the officer’s body camera video.
That video may also hold the answers to several other questions Clevelanders are asking too.
Angela Davis took the time to reach out to 19 News on Christmas Eve, while most people were at home with their families.
“Why did they not call the chase off once they saw that it was getting out of control and entering into another city?" Davis said.
The Cleveland Police Department hasn’t given an update since sending their initial release the night of the crash.
“I am still waiting for answers from Frank Jackson and Chief Calvin Williams,” Davis said.
Friday, police said a 15-year-old was arrested at the scene of the crash, but the other person in the suspect car fled.
As far as we know, there hasn’t been another arrest in the case yet.
We also don’t know who hit the 13-year-old victim- the suspect vehicle or a patrol car.
Sources said Tamia Chappman was walking to the library on the East Cleveland sidewalk on Euclid Avenue when her life was cut short.
“They owe us an explanation,” Davis said.
In an effort to be fair, we’ve reached out to the city asking for answers. Well keep you updated on any new information we get.
There is help for people feeling thoughts of suicide. There are people available 24 hours to talk on the phone at 800-273-8225.
