2 hospitalized after gunfire breaks out on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A neighborhood on the East Side was cordoned off by Cleveland Police on Wednesday after two men were shot.
One man is in serious condition, the other man is stable and both were hospitalized, according to Cleveland EMS.
A family member of one of the victims told 19 News that he faced threats prior to the shooting.
Officers are investigating, but police have not yet announced any arrests.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.