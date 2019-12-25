Lowe’s store in Elyria hosts Christmas lunch after receiving anonymous Santa letter asking for food

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - For Lowe’s assistant manager Jeffrey Crabeels, what started with a sad letter to Santa Claus, ended with a heartwarming Christmas celebration.
In response to a letter to Santa found in a Lowe’s store that only asked for food, the store manager organized a Christmas meal for the less fortunate today.
“It’s amazing, it’s bringing me to tears,” he said.
Last week, the Lowe’s franchise in Elyria set up a mailbox where kids can send letters to Santa, which is where employees found the anonymous letter.
“There’s no kid that should be going hungry, especially around the holidays,” Crabeels explained in an interview with 19 News last week.
The event featured food such as sandwiches, soups, cookies and salad. Entertainment such as Christmas carolers and Santa Claus himself also help put guests in the holiday spirit.
Chris Hayes, one of the guests, did not expect a Christmas lunch as he went to Lowe’s today as part of his errands, but it was a welcome surprise. He hopes more people in town can continue to get along.
“The community could come together and do something like this at least once a year to help out, especially people that actually need it,” he said.
Meanwhile, volunteers such as Linda Boswell were more than glad to take time to give back to the community.
“It may be just handing out food but that’s okay, I just want to give back to people that are less fortunate,” she said.
In the future, Crabeels hopes to make turn the Christmas meal into a yearly tradition.
“Do what you can to help others,” he said. “You never know what someone else’s situation is. And this isn’t a one time of the year situation, this is an all-year-round experience for people.”
