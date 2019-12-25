Males posing as utility workers rob resident in her own Bay Village home, similar crimes reported in surrounding cities

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bay Village Police Department is warning residents and those in the surrounding communities to be vigilant after a male pretending to be a utility worker helped rob a female in her own home, according to the report.
According to police, an Edinborough Road resident called the Bay Village Police Department to report she was a victim of a burglary at 4:52 p.m.
The resident said she was scammed when she let a male into her home that was asking about her water pressure, according to police.
Police said while they were chatting, another male snuck into the home and stole items from the homeowner.
According to police, the pair drove away in a dark-colored sports utility car.
The Bay Village Police Department said neighboring cities reported similar crimes that happened around that time.
Call police if you have any information on the suspects.
