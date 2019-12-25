Perry Township Police arrest man hiding in small crawl space of home

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man is now behind bars for the holidays after he was found hiding in a small crawl space of a Perry Township home on Dec. 24, according to police.
Stark County’s Perry Township Police Chief Pomesky said the department received a call for an unwanted subject in the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue SW at 10:24 p.m.
Officers on scene quickly found David J. Gonzales hiding in a small crawl space inside the home and believed he may have been armed, according to the report.
According to police, Gonzales refused to comply with officers on the scene, so officers decided to call the Canton Regional SWAT Cooperative due to his past aggressive behavior and history.
Police said Gonzales was then apprehended and booked into the Stark County Jail without incident or injury.
The police report stated Gonzales was charged with domestic violence, disrupting public service, and theft.
The report also listed Gonzales had warrants for possession of fentanyl, driving on a suspended licence, and domestic violence.
